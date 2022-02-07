Australia To Reopen Borders To Tourists From February 21

Canberra: Australia is going to reopen its international borders and welcome back fully vaccinated tourists from February 21, announced Prime Minister Scott Morrison today.

The announcement was made just hours after the government’s national security committee was briefed on the latest health advice.

Morrison said the move would be a welcome boost to the tourism sector.

“I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that, and over the next two weeks they’ll get the opportunity both for visitors to be coming and for them to be gearing up to welcome international visitors back to Australia,” he said.

“The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia. That’s the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it.”

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said visa holders who are not full vaccinated will still require an exemption and will be subject to the relevant state and territory quarantine requirements.

State-based caps on quarantine will also continue, with the caps still being determined by state and territory governments.

Tourism operators had been experiencing a downturn due to the virus and the loss of foreign visitors and had been calling on the government to lift the ban on tourists arriving.