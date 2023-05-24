Australia To Open Consulate In Bengaluru, Announces PM Anthony Albanese

Sydney: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced that Australia will open a Consulate-General in Bengaluru this month, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will establish a similar mission in Brisbane as part of the efforts of the two countries to enhance bilateral ties.

In his media statement after holding talks with Prime Minister Modi here, Prime Minister Albanese said the opening of the new diplomatic mission in Bengaluru will help in connecting the country’s businesses to India’s booming digital and innovation ecosystem.

The opening up of the Consulate-General in Bengaluru this month will be the fifth diplomatic mission in India. Others are in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

India currently has three consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Brisbane currently has an Honorary Consulate of India.

“Expanding Australia’s diplomatic footprint to Bengaluru will connect Australian businesses to India’s booming digital economy and innovation ecosystem, and reinforce our growing links in science and technology. Prime Minister Albanese welcomed India’s plans for a Consulate-General in Brisbane,” Albanese said.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Australia for its support in establishing a Consulate General of India in Brisbane.

On G-20, Albanese said that he is looking forward to returning to India for the G20 Summit.

“My ministers are regularly visiting India for the G20 discussions that have taken place across the full range of portfolios which are there,” he added.

The two leaders also exchanged the MoUs on mobility, migration, and green hydrogen task force.

Albanese also spoke about his meeting with Modi in a year which says a lot about the friendship between Australia and India.