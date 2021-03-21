Australia: Sydney people ordered to evacuate following devastating flash floods

Sydney: The authorities in Sydney have ordered evacuation of thousands of people after flash floods on Sunday. Torrential rain has lashed Australia’s east coast causing flash floods.

Media reports said several low-lying areas were issued emergency notices for evacuation after authorities warned of potentially “life-threatening” flash floods in New South Wales state.

In Taree nearly 150 people slept in a local auditorium overnight that has previously been used a refuge for people escaping from bushfires. Club Taree chief executive Paul Allen described the floods as a “catastrophe”.

The Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, overflowed for the first time since 1990.

Reports said emergency services have received over 1,000 calls for help and carrying out about 100 flood rescues overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The roll-out of coronavirus vaccines in Sydney and surrounding areas were delayed as the country is due to begin the first major public phase of vaccine distribution on Monday.