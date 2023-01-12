Australia Not To Play ODI Series Against Afghanistan In UAE

Australian cricket team will not play the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates, in March, announced Cricket Australia (CA).

In a statement, CA explained that the decision followed the Taliban’s recent announcement regarding further restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.

“The Australian men’s team will not play against Afghanistan in a scheduled three match ODI series in the UAE in March, After recent announcements by the Taliban restricting the freedom of women and girls in Afghanistan” CA said in their statement.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” it added.

The Taliban regained control of the country following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Since seizing back control of the war-torn country in August 2021, the Taliban have steadily restricted women’s rights.