Australia Name Preliminary Squad For ODI World Cup In India; Labuschagne Dropped, Cummins Named Captain

Australian cricket team become the first among all participating nations to announce its preliminary squad for the forthcoming ICC Men’s 2023 ODI World Cup in India, starting from October 5 onwards.

Cricket Australia took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to release the official 18-member squad list. The ICC have asked all participating nations to submit their ODI World Cup 2023 squads before September 28.

Australia will kickstart their ODI World Cup campaign with a match against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.

As per the squad announcement by Cricket Australia, the uncapped duo of Aaron Hardie (all-rounder) and Tanveer Sangha (leg-spinner) have been picked in Australia’s 18-member squad.

Notably, only 15 will go into the 2023 ODI World Cup. Among notable absentees, star player Marnus Labuschagne is the biggest name.

The 29-year-old made his debut for Australia in January 2020 and has so far played 30 of Australia’s 38 matches since then, batting with an average of 31.37. Also, he was part of the Australia squad that defeated India in a three-match series, earlier this year in March.

Captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of action for six weeks due to a wrist fracture he suffered in the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test against England at The Oval. He is expected to join the Australian squad for an ODI series against South Africa before arriving in India for a three-match ODI series in September.

Australia’s ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa