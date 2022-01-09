Australia Loses Bid To Delay Novak Djokovic Visa Appeal

Canberra: Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s court appeal will take place on Monday as Australian Department of Home Affairs lawyers lost a bid to delay the timing of the case.

Home Affairs’ lawyers applied to the Federation Circuit Court to re-schedule the case by two days from Monday to Wednesday but the application was dismissed by Judge Anthony Kelly.

Delaying the appeal until Wednesday would have been after Tennis Australia’s stated deadline for inclusion in the upcoming Australian Open, due to begin on January 17.

Djokovic and his lawyers filed court documents on Saturday stated that the Serbian was granted a temporary activity visa on November 18, having been detained upon arrival in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic was denied entry to Australia after landing in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title.

His case has caused a huge outcry and made headlines around the world.

Djokovic, 34, had been granted a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open tournament in a decision that infuriated many ordinary Australians who have been living under some of the world’s strictest Covid rules.