koala
InternationalTop News

Australia lists koala as endangered species

By Haraprasad Das
0 5

Sydney: Australia has listed the koala as an endangered species across most of its east coast, after a dramatic decline in numbers.

The once-thriving marsupial has been ravaged by land clearing, bushfires, drought, disease and other threats.

The federal government said the listing was for Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

It has been urged to do more to protect koalas from rapidly diminishing habitats and climate change.

Haraprasad Das 13823 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen + ten =

Breaking