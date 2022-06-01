Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Tests COVID Positive Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour Departure

Melbourne: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to miss the first part of the Sri Lanka tour. The head coach will remain in isolation in Melbourne for seven days.

The Australian T20 side is set to leave for Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will play the role of the interim coach till McDonald joins the squad, which is likely to be in Colombo ahead of the second T20.

Australia are set to play three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests in their first tour to Sri Lanka in six years. The tour will begin with the first T20I in Colombo on June 7.

Rest up, coach 🙏 Michael Di Venuto will coach the Australian men’s T20 side before Andrew McDonald re-joins the squad at the conclusion of seven days isolation. pic.twitter.com/QYDoB5kMAv — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 1, 2022

