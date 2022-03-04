Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies aged 52 after suspected heart attack

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has died at the age of 52 after a suspected heart attack.

A statement from Warne’s management said: ‘Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

‘The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.’

Widely regarded as the greatest spinner to play the sport, Shane Warne played 145 Tests for Australia and has 708 wickets- a figure only surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and 1001 international wickets.

This comes as a second blow for Australian cricket with fellow great, Rod Marsh, also dying on Friday having suffered a major heart attack last week.

Shane had expressed deep grief over the passing away of Rod Marsh. Some 12 hours ago, he had tweeted: “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️”

Here is Shane Warns last tweet:-