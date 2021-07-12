Australia Batsman Peter Handscomb Tests Positive For COVID-19

Melbourne: Australia batsman Peter Handscomb has tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old has been leading Middlesex this year but now has been forced out of the Championship group 2 game after testing positive.

“Irishman Tim Murtagh stepped up to fill in for Handscomb as skipper as Middlesex ended day one of the clashes with Leicestershire at 3-280,” a report in ‘The West Australian’ said.

Handscomb is going through a poor run of form as he failed to cross the 50-run mark in 13 innings for Middlesex.

He has fallen out of the radar of the national selectors and last played a Test against India in Sydney in January 2019. His last T20I was also against India at Bengaluru in February 2019.