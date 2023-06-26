Australia announces new $74m assistance package to Ukraine

Sydney: Australia, one of the biggest non-NATO contributors to Ukraine, is to send an additional 70 military vehicles to Ukraine as part of its latest military assistance package for the country.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday that Canberra will provide an additional military assistance package to Kiev amounting to $74 million.

“In response to President Zelensky’s request for support, Australia will provide A$99.5 million ($67.8 million) in military assistance to Kyiv. This will include 14 armored personnel carriers, 20 Bushmaster vehicles and other military equipment produced by the defense industry,” he noted.

Albanese also underlined that Australia will send another $5.9 million to Ukrainian border guards and that Canberra will stand by Kiev “in the International Court of Justice, supporting Ukraine in its case against Russia.”