Australia A Beat India A by 45 Runs in Unofficial Women’s Test

New Delhi: India A crumbled to a 45-run defeat in the only unofficial Test against Australia A on Sunday morning.

Chasing a victory target of 289, Minnu Mani & Co were bundled out for 243 on the as Tess Flintoff (3/39) and Charli Knott (3/34) picked up 3 wickets each to hand the hosts a comfortable win. For India, wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry top-scored with an 80-ball 47 whereas Shubha Satheesh contributed with a 45-run knock.

Resuming at 149/6 on day 4, Chetry added 37 runs to her overnight score before falling prey to Flintoff in the morning session. The Australian pacer then got rid of Raghvi Bist for 26 while Knott completed her three-fer by dismissing Sayali Satghare for 21 off 36 to seal a victory for the hosts.

Earlier, on Saturday, Australia A produced a tough resistance with Darke doing the bulk of the scoring en route to an unconquered 105. Overnight batter Lilly Mills (7) was the first to go as off-spinner Minnu Mani took her match haul to 11 wickets. But Darke and Grace Parsons (35) added 75 runs for the ninth wicket as Australia A posted 260 in their second innings in 92 overs.

In reply, Priya Punia (36) and Shweta Sehrawat shared 37 runs for the opening stand before host captain Charlie broke the opening stand by trapping the latter. Punia and Shubha Satheesh (45) then added 52 but off-spinner Lilly sent the opener back with Georgia Voll taking a catch in the covers.

Leg-spinner Parsons then removed Tejal Hasabnis (6) with a beauty, while pacer Tess Flintoff got rid of Shubha Satheesh as keeper Darke did the rest but the batter was not too happy with the caught-behind decision. India A skipper Minnu Mani became the fifth wicket to fall as India A lost half the side for 130 in the 57th over. Parsons then dismissed Sajeevan Sajana with Hancock taking the catch in the off side.

The visitors were taken aback by the home team’s spin attack, slumping to 149 for six in their second innings on day 3. India A looked to build a foundation but Knott, Grace Parsons and Lilly Mills struck in regular intervals. The visitors lost 5 wickets for just 42 runs across 21 overs.