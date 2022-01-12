Aussie TV Anchors Caught Abusing Djokovic In Extraordinary Off-Air Footage

Canberra: Even after an Australian court quashed the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa, the Tennis star dominated headiness in Australia and across the globe.

Meanwhile, a top-rating television network in Australia ran into trouble as two of its news anchors were caught in an extraordinary off-air clip, abusing Djokovic.

The top television network said it’s launched an investigation into the leaked video of the news anchors cussing Djokovic of lying about his Covid-19 status during the extraordinary turn of events ahead of the Australian Open.

The footage of one of the news anchors calling Djokovic a ‘sneaky lying arxxxxle’ has gone viral on social media. Seven West Media Ltd newsreader Rebecca Maddern could be heard discussing the issues in an off-air conversation with co-anchor, Mike Amor in the leaked video.

Cameras were rolling … when Aussie mainstream media anchor Rebecca Madden and co-host get caught talking about how they really feel about the Novak Djokovic situation. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/EpB1LXeeud — daisymay4263 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 (@daisymay4263) January 11, 2022

Maddern’s expletive-laden accusation was apparently recorded without Maddern’s knowledge, known as a “hot mic”, according to news agency Reuters.

Amor, adjusting a lapel microphone, also accused Djokovic of making excuses and lying.

“But I think he is going to get away with it,” he said.

Djokovic was facing the danger of being deported from the country after the Australian government cancelled his visa upon his arrival in Melbourne. He spent four nights at an immigration detention facility in Melbourne before he won a legal challenge against the cancellation of his visa.

On Wednesday, Djokovic addressed what he described as “continuing misinformation about my activities” in a long Instagram post.

He said his agent made a “human error” when filling out his travel declaration stating he had not visited any other countries and denied knowingly going out in public after learning of his positive test, other than one photo shoot where he mostly wore a mask.

The statement came as Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, considered whether to cancel the world number one tennis player’s visa ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.