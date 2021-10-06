Auspicious Mahalaya Amavasya Today!

Bhubaneswar: Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarv Pitru Amavasya, will be observed on October 6 (Wednesday).

The Amavasya (New Moon Day) of the Pitru Paksha (the last day of the waning phase of the Lunar fortnight in the Hindu month of Ashwin, is referred to as the Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. This phase, which is deemed inappropriate for organising auspicious ceremonies, culminates today and paves the way for the Devi Paksha or Navratri, a nine-day-long period devoted to Goddess Durga.

On this day, the Goddess descends on the earth from her heavenly abode or Kailash on either a palanquin, boat, elephant or horse. Celebrations for Durga Puja begin seven days after Mahalaya.

Another important ritual of this day is to do tarpan to remember the departed soul of families.

Today, people shall pay respects to all their deceased elders (paternal and maternal) by performing the Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shradh.

Though performing the Tithi Shradh (the exact Tithi when the family members or elders breathed their last) is advisable, people can pay ode to all their deceased elders on this Amavasya Tithi.

During Sarva Pitru Amavasya day, people perform Shradh and Tarpan for those who died on Purnima Tithi, Chaturdashi Tithi and Amavasya Tithi. And as stated above, the Shradh for those who departed on other Tithis can also be conducted.

This day also marks the start of ‘Devi-Paksha’ and end of ‘Pitru-paksha’ which is a 16-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors and offer to express gratitude to people who have contributed to our life.