Aurangabad dist admin cancels lockdown

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad district administration has cancelled lockdown which was to be imposed from March 31 till April 9.

Collector Sunil Chauhan told the media that the decision was taken after discussion with NGOs, other organizations and political associations in the city.

Worthwhile to mention that Maharashtra has registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative count of coronavirus infections in Maharashtra has surged to 27,73,436. As many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the dreaded disease so far.