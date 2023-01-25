Audience enjoy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser in Pathaan screening

Mumbai: The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, was attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While Salman is yet to officially drop the teaser, several fans have shared glimpses of the teaser online and were heard cheering for it. For the unversed, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut film.

The almost one-minute-40-second teaser opens with Salman Khan riding a bike in a desert. Next, he is seen breaking into a moving Metro train and kicking the bad guys in a crowded coach. This is followed by a series of fight scenes, where Salman jumps from buildings, and beats up the bad guys. In between, Salman is seen romancing Pooja Hegde in beautiful locations. Towards the end of the teaser, Salman, looks cool in a formal white shirt even after he was beaten to a bloody pulp. After stopping an enemy’s car by jumping feet first, a shirtless Salman said after a fight, “Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain ‘bas bhai, no more’, main kehta hoon ‘bring it on’ (when my body, heart and mind tell me to stop, I tell them ‘bring it on’).”

Apart from Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, the movie will release on the occasion of Eid, April 21, 2023.