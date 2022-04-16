Audi Bhubaneswar gives fans an exhilarating product experience    

Bhubaneswar: Audi Bhubaneswar played host to the ‘Q-drive’ experience prospective customers and off-roading enthusiasts. Audi enthusiasts from Bhubaneswar will get an opportunity to experience the superlative style, and performance.

Audi Q Drive is the most widespread program under the Audi driving experience. The Audi Q drive is executed on a custom-built off-roading track, designed keeping in mind the key attributes and features of the Audi Q range, including especially Audi’s legendary quattro system. Customers enjoy driving on specially made off-road track and maneuver obstacles such as hill-climbing, hill descend, slush, acceleration, braking, rumblers, axle twister and articulation and tilt angle.

The Audi Q Drive gives the enthusiasts a chance to drive the Audi Q range under trained supervision to understand the prowess of its advanced technology.

“There is no better way to improve a customer’s understanding of the Audi Q range than by getting them to experience their true prowess in this special set-up. The Audi Q drive gave us an opportunity to showcase the extreme capabilities and dynamics of the legendary quattro which is designed and engineered to perform even in the most challenging terrains. We at Audi Bhubaneswar are delighted with the success of the Audi Q drive andI would like to thank our patrons and all Audi enthusiasts for participating in the Audi Q drive,” said Mr.Devjyoti Patnaik, Managing Director, Audi Bhubaneswar.