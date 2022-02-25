ATVM application enables CRIS for Booking tickets with digital payments

Bhubaneswar: ATVM application has now been enabled by CRIS for Booking of Journey Tickets, Platform Tickets, Renewal of Seasonal Tickets and Recharge of ATVM Smart Cards through Paytm and Free Charge UPI QR Code.

Live Trial in ATVM at New Delhi Station has been done successfully in coordination with Northern Railway.

Since September 2021 Passengers were getting facility for recharge their ATVM Smart Card online through UTS on Mobile website/App instead of visiting Station Booking Counter for recharge. Passengers can use all digital payments for recharging of ATVM Smart Cards, the East Coast Railway stated.

For this, Passengers were visiting www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in site for online recharge of ATVM Smart Card after getting registered on UTSonMobile website. If, passenger is already registered for Mobile Ticketing, same account is being used, the Indian Railways stated.

“After successful login, passenger has to select Menu option “SMART CARD RECHARGE” and feed ATVM Smart Card Stock Number which is printed on the Card. Then passenger has to enter valid recharge amount and agree to complete the top up at ATVM within specified time period,” the East Coast Railway stated.