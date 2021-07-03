Atul Keshap Takes Charge As United States’ New Envoy To India

Indian-American Atul Keshap took charge as United States’ new envoy to India. Keshap said that he will work to “further strengthen the warm and dynamic US-India partnerships”.

The US state department said, appointment of the Indian-American career diplomat, an old India-hand at the US state department will help reinforce the close US partnership with the Government and people of India.

Mr Keshap said, it is his honour to serve as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Mission in India. He said as a proud Indian-American, it is his privilege to work to further strengthen the warm and dynamic US-India partnership.

Namaste! My name is Atul Keshap, and it is my honor to serve as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Mission in India. As a proud Indian-American, it is my privilege to work with all of you as we further strengthen the warm and dynamic #USIndia partnership. — Chargé d’Affaires Atul Keshap (@USAmbIndia) July 2, 2021

Keshap will serve in Delhi following the retirement of Ambassador Daniel Smith. He is likely to hold fort till US President Joe Biden gets his nominations for ambassadorships approved by the Senate.

The 50-year-old diplomat has served at postings in India, Morocco, Guinea, and as United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives in his career of nearly three decades. He had joined the foreign service in 1994.

The Indian-American previously served at the US Embassy New Delhi and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia. He most recently served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.