Cuttack: Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous on Monday said that any attempt to shift the existing office of the Excise Commissioner from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar will be opposed.

MLA paid a surprise visit to the Excise Commissioner’s office at CDA Krushak Bazaar area and expressed resentment over the absence of senior officials during office hours. The MLA expressed displeasure as several important files were lying on the ground at different locations inside the office without proper arrangement.

MLA Sofia Firdous also warned of protests if the Odisha government takes steps to shift the Excise Commissioner’s office from Cuttack.

“The building is only 3 years old, but it is not being maintained properly. The joint commissioner was recently arrested. We want the office to be in Cuttack. We have hold talks with the Excise Commissioner and brought the matter to the notice of the concerned minister. I have not got any information regarding shifting but we want the office to function in a full-fledged manner from Cuttack,” said Firdous.

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh said, “For the last 30 years, we have launched several agitations to save High Court and other institutions. We had earlier opposed shifting of offices from Cuttack. All the headquarters are in Cuttack. After Twin City was made, some officers are reluctant to come to Cuttack. Such officials should be identified. We will oppose if any office is shifted from Cuttack.”