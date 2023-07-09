Attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents: 5 Held

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police nabbed 5 members of a dacoit gang involved in the recent attack on IPS Sagarika Nath’s parents & other crimes.

Besides, 45 grams of gold, 10 gold chains, Rs 40,000 cash, and a bike were seized.

Notably, IPS officer Sagarika Nath’s parents, who were en route to their residence in Ghatikia area, were reportedly attacked and looted of their valuables.

The armed miscreants snatched gold chains and money from them. They also attacked Nath’s parents when they resisted their loot bid. The miscreants even damaged the car of Nath’s parents and later fled after locals assembled in the area, leaving their bike at the spot.nath

Worth mentioning, Nath earlier served as Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP and is currently posted as Balasore SP.