Attack on Chhattisgarh tourists: Nandankanan deputy director orders probe

Bhubaneswar: While a group of tourists from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were allegedly attacked inside Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), the zoo’s deputy director ordered a probe into the matter.

Besides this, he also asked the security officer to submit a report.

Notably, an alteration broke out near the ticket counter of the zoo on Sunday afternoon. The tourists from Chhattisgarh alleged that though they had bought tickets to visit all the safaris of the zoo, they were not allotted vehicles even after three hours of wait. Following this, Some staff of the zoo and locals reportedly attacked at least 26 visitors leaving five of them critically injured.