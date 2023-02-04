Attack On Balasore Sub-Collector, 11 Including 3 Women Held

Balasore: Police have arrested 11 persons including three women in connection with the attack on Balasore Sub-Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan and his driver near Dahapada in Balasore district on Friday.

According to reports, Chavan was attacked by 10-12 sand mining mafias while he was checking documents of a sand-laden truck near Fuladi Kantabania in Balasore district on Friday.

However, Chavan and his driver survived the incident. Besides, the mafia also vandalized the excise department vehicle before fleeing the spot.

Soon after the injured Sub-Collector and the vehicle driver were admitted to Balasore Medical College and Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

On intimation, District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, SP Sagarika Nath, Sadar SDPO, and MLA Swarup Das reached the hospital and met the injured sub-collector.

Later, SP Sagarika Nath reached the spot and carried out an investigation.