Attabira NAC poll: BJD wins 11 out of 12 wards

Dhenkanal: While the counting of votes polled in the elections to the Notified Area Councils (NACs) of Atabira in Bargarh district and Hindol in Dhenkanal district began at 8.00 am on Wednesday, BJD wins 11 out of 12 wards.

Odisha’s ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 11 out of 12 wards including the chairperson’s post. Meanwhile, Congress party secures one seat.

Elections were held for the total 28 Wards of the two NACs on April 3.

In Atabira NAC, a total of 39 candidates contested for the posts of Councillors in 12 Wards, while four candidates contested for the post of Chairperson.