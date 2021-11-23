‘Atrangi Re’ First Motion Posters Out!

Mumbai: The first motion poster of ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan has been released on Tuesday.

Sara took to her social media handle to introduce the character of the film and wrote: “Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar Next level energy- adbhud pyaar Unke saamne sab maanle haar To ho jayein Tayaar To meet Mr Akshay Kumar Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

Meanwhile introducing herself, Sara wrote in the caption, “And now finally it’s time to meet Rinku Give her all your love, and she will say thank you Bihar se aayi hai yeh chori And she is the heart of this Atrangi love story Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

In the poster, Sara can be seen in an all-pink ethnic ensemble. While Akshay appears in the avatar of a king.

‘Atrangi Re’ is directed by Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar under the colour yellow productions, T-series, and Cape Of Good Films banners. Music maestro AR Rehman tuned the songs for the love story while the songs are penned by Irshad Kamil.