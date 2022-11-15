ATP Finals: Canada’s Auger-Aliassime beats top-seeded Rafael Nadal

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over top-seeded Rafael Nadal in round-robin play at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded fifth in the season-ending men’s championship, won 81 per cent of his first serve points and delivered 15 aces

It was the Montreal native’s first career win over the 22-time Grand Slam champion. Nadal had beaten Auger-Aliassime twice previously, including a gruelling five-set decision at the French Open in May.

The win evens Auger-Aliassime’s round-robin record to 1-1. The Canadian dropped Sunday’s opener 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Norway’s Casper Ruud. Nadal, meanwhile, falls to 0-2 with one match remaining in pool play.

Auger-Aliassime will next meet eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz, while Nadal faces the third-seeded Rudd.