Jannik Sinner won the ATP Finals on Sunday after beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 to claim his first title at the season-ending event in Turin.

Italian Sinner’s triumph on home soil was the latest moment of glory in a near-perfect year in which the 23-year-old won eight tournaments, including his debut Grand Slam victories at the Australian and US Opens.

“It’s amazing, it’s my first title in Italy and it means so much to me,” said Sinner.

“It’s something very special. I just tried to understand what works best for each opponent, trying to play my best possible tennis. That was the key.

World number one Sinner again swept Fritz aside in straight sets just as he did in the group stage and the US Open final in September, improving his record on hard courts this year to 50-3.

Sinner is the first Italian to win the Finals, doing so days after becoming the first from his nation to top the ATP’s end-of-year rankings.

His Tour-leading 70th win of the season made him the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to win the tournament without dropping a set.