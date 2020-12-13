ATM Theft Gang Busted In Puri, 5 Held

Puri: The Baliapanda police have busted a gang of ATM looters with the arrest of five persons. The arrested persons have been identified as Rajesh Barik, Rabi Subidhu, Sahendra Sahu, Chandan Das, and Madhav Mandal.

The cops have also seized cash, two motorcycles, a gas cutter, and mobiles from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the members of the gang when they were planning to loot an ATM in the outskirts of Puri city.

Reportedly, the accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to court, said a police officer.