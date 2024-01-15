ATM Looter Gang Busted In Balasore, Five Held

Balasore: Police have busted the interstate ATM looter gang in Balasore and arrested five persons of the gang. Also, the police seized Rs. 6,13,700 from their possessions.

The five accused persons hail from Haryana. They were apprehended from Bhubaneswar, while they were trying to flee. The stolen cash and other incriminating materials including one pistol were seized from their possessions.

As per reports, on 11 January, the accused persons looted two ATMs in Khaira and Soro area. On receiving information about the theft, the police team chased the vehicle of the looters. However, the looters managed to escape from the spot.

The next day the car was found abandoned on a wooden bridge in a rural area under Khunta police station. after investigation, it was found that the vehicle was a stolen car from Delhi region. From the belongings found in the car, the scientific team, dog squad and cyber cell detected that both theft cases occurred on the same day.

During interrogation, the looters confessed that they had committed multiple ATM cutting and thefts. One of the accused of the gang is still absconding.