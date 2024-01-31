ATM Loot In Nabarangpur, Two Held

Nabarangpur: Two miscreants allegedly looted cash from an SBI ATM near the block office in Nabarangpur district late on Tuesday night using a gas cutter machine.

The incident came to light this morning. The miscreants broke into the ATM at night and decamped with the cash.

On intimation, the police reached the scene and launched an investigation. Some burnt notes were found near the ATM. During the investigation, the police found a car in the Dabugaon forest area. The looters left the car inside the forest and fled from the spot after the incident.

During the search operation, the police were able to catch the two looters from the forest. The exact amount of the looted money is yet to be ascertained.