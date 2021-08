Bhubaneswar: Three youths trying to break open the cash machine near Badhei Banka Chhak in Old town area here was foiled with the arrest of two persons.

According to reports, the matter came to light after locals saw a group of antisocials inside the ATM kiosk and informed police.

Police rushed to the spot and managed to nab two while another escaped.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.