ATM Loot Bid Foiled In Mayurbhanj, 5 Detained 

Mayurbhanj: Police have foiled an ATM loot bid at Mandeuli Chakk in Mayurbhanj district and detained five persons in this connection.

As per reports, five accused tried to loot the Punjab National Bank’s ATM in the wee hours of Friday. Meanwhile, the Chandua outpost police reached the spot during patrolling. Following this, the miscreants sped away to evade arrest.

However, the mobile phone of one of the accused was recovered from the spot. Taking hints from the cellphone, cops detained five persons over suspicion.

Further investigation is underway on the basis of the footage of the CCTV installed in the area.