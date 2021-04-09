ATM Fraud: Three Nabbed From UP, 12 ATM Cards Seized

Sambalpur: Police today arrested three persons for their alleged complicity in the case of SBI ATM fraud near Keseibahal market area under Mahulipali police station limits in Sambalpur district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prince Kumar, Aditya Singh, and Bablu Lal Singh, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused persons had swindled Rs 3, 30,000 through illegal transactions at ATM kiosks by using ATM cards of various banks via cyberspace. Reportedly, they had made 18 transactions on April 1 of Rs 1, 74,500, and 16 transactions of Rs 1, 55,500 on April 6.

Police have also seized 12 ATM cards from their possession, apart from a four-wheeler, four mobile phones, and Rs 1, 55,500 cash.

A case (41/21) has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway in this regard, police informed.