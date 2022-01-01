ATM Cash Withdrawals To Be Expensive From Today; Check Here

New Delhi: Bank customers will now have to pay more for their ATM transactions once the free monthly limit gets exhausted, as per the new rule by the RBI.

Lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have updated their website regarding the increased charges for cash and non-cash ATM transactions beyond the free monthly permissible limit for the users.

However, the banks customers must know 5 things about the new ATM transaction rules.

