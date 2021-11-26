ATM Cash Van Hijacked; Rs 28 L Taken At Gunpoint In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: As many as six bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 28 lakh at gunpoint while the cash was being loaded in an ATM at Charampa of Bhadrak district this evening.

According to reports, the incident took place when the cash van was parked in front of an ATM and the employees of the private firm were engaged in loading cash in the ATM.

Suddenly, six miscreants in three motorcycles reached the spot and terrorized the employees including armed security guards with guns and other sharp-edged weapons.

Later, they decamped with a trunk with cash worth Rs 28 lakh.

Meanwhile, police have detained four staff of the cash loading firm for questioning. Further investigations are underway.