Atithi App For Hoteliers To Track Criminals

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has launched a new app called ‘Atithi’ to track guests in hotels of the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

It will maintain up to date information of the guests checked in and checked out in all the hotels, lodges and guest houses in Twin City.

Through the app, hotel owners will provide information about their guests under the Sarais Act 1867.

Police said action will be taken against hotels that show negligence and do not submit details about their guests.

Hoteliers should also check the authenticity of ID proofs submitted by the guests on their arrival.

The concept of Atithi will keep vigil on the guests and help to provide correct information on hoteliers and guests.