New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi who took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday sat in a different chair, leaving the seat used by her party chief Arvind Kejriwal unoccupied.

“I have taken charge as the chief minister of Delhi today and accepted this responsibility. My feelings today are the same as Bharat’s when Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years and Bharat had to manage the governance of Ayodhya,” said Atishi.

The newly appointed chief minister said that just as Bharat placed Lord Ram’s ‘khadaun’ (sandals) on the throne, she would lead the Delhi government for the next four months.

“Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image. Fake cases were filed against Arvind Kejriwal and he was lodged in jail for six months,” claimed Atishi.

She has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, which include education, revenue, finance, power, and public works department (PWD).

“I hope people will bring back Kejriwal in February polls, his chair will remain in the CM office till then,” she said.

Meanwhile, another minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has eight departments under him, the highest after Atishi, including those of health, tourism, art and culture.