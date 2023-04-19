Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen’s letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath Resurfaces

Prayagraj: Three days after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead by three shooters in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, a letter of gangster’s wife Shaista Parveen has surfaced which she had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The letter was written to CM Yogi on February 27 in which she apprehended that top cops in the UP Police were planning to kill her husband and brother-in-law.

In her letter, Shaista alleged that senior cops under the orders of a minister were conspiring to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother under the police custody.

The two page letter comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh Police is activly searching for Shaista Parveen.

Uttar Pradesh has also announced a cash reward of Rs 50, 000 on Parveen.

In the letter, Praveen said that the murder of her husband, son and brotehr -in-law was planned after Umesh Pal’s murder.

She also claimed that Uttar Pradesh Police planned the murder under political pressure.

The letter which was written on February 27, she said that the murder was plotted by a Minister.

She also mentioned the name of the two Police official who she said has taken “supari” for killing them.

Parveen also said that after UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s “Mitti mein mila denge…” statement, the UP Police got the reason to kill them.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on April 24 a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The duo were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.