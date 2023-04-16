Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: All 3 Shooters Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Uttar Pradesh: All three shooters, who shot dead Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on point blank range, were produced in the court in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

All the shooters identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya – have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

On the other hand, the bodies of Ashraf and Atiq’s has been handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf who were killed in Prayagraj on Saturday night by three people are likely to be buried beside his son Asad at Prayagraj cemetery tonight.

On the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to prepare Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safety of journalists in the wake of three assailants, posing as mediapersons, killing gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, sources said, reported PTI.

Three-member judicial enquiry committee pertaining to the murder of Atiq Ahmed, his brother, to give a report to UP government in two months. The committee will be headed by Retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad HC, including retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh and Retired District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni.