Atiq Ahmed, His Brother Ashraf Shot Dead in UP’s Prayagraj

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, news agency ANI reported.

The incident took place inside Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj. Two-three people reportedly opened fire on them.

Atiq was serving life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam, both wanted in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday (April 13) in Jhansi.