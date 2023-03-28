Atiq Ahmed found guilty in 2007 Umesh Pal abduction case

New Delhi: Gangster Atiq Ahmed was found guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case by a court in Prayagraj. The

Seven others, including Atiq Ahmed’s brother Khalid Azim, have been acquitted in the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected Atiq Ahmed’s request for protection during his UP police custody.

Atiq Ahmed appeared in a Prayagraj court today in connection with the 2006 kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder case.

The Supreme Court bench, however, allowed Atiq Ahmed to approach the Allahabad High court for protection after claiming a threat to his life in UP Police’s custody.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court later in the day.

After the killing of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal on January 25, 2005, Umesh Pal, then a zila panchayat member, had told police he was a witness to the murder.

Umesh Pal had alleged that when he refused to retract and buckle under pressure from Ahmed, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006.

The FIR was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother and others.

The police had submitted a chargesheet in the matter against 11 people. One of them later died.

Ahmed and Ashraf are also accused of being involved in a conspiracy, while they were both in prison, to kill Umesh Pal.

Umesh Pal was gunned down outside his Prayagraj residence on February 24.