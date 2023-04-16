Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Buried In Prayagraj Amid Tight Security

New Delhi: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were buried in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj amid heavy security on Sunday. The last rites of the Ahmed brothers were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj.

Earlier in the evening, the bodies of Atiq Ahmed and his brother were handed over to their family members after autopsy.

Police, RAF, and CRPF personnel were deployed in every lane leading to the cemetery. Several lamps have been installed around the cemetery to illuminate the entire burial ground.

Two graves were dug on Sunday for Atiq and Ashraf. “It will take about 8-10 hours. The graves have to be 7-8 ft deep. The sun is blazing so it is taking more effort,” Janu Khan, the grave digger, said.

The cemetery is situated in the ancestral town of Ahmed. According to Khan, Atiq Ahmed’s parents were also buried there.