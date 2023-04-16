Atiq Ahmad’s killers shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Prayagraj: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by three assailants who were posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when the police personnel were escorting the duo to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for a checkup.

A video has emerged showing two shooters at the site where Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead. In the video, the shooters can be seen firing shots and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ The shooters were reportedly apprehended on the spot by police.

The three arrested assailants have been identified as Arun Maurya, Naveen Tiwari, and Sonu, who have surrendered to the police. One of the shooters was seen carrying a backpack.

All three shooters surrendered to the police after firing. The attackers reportedly did not fire on the constables who were trying to apprehend them but got hit during the firing on Atiq.

The emergence of the video of the shooters chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has created a buzz on social media. The incident has raised questions about the security provided to the Ahmed brothers during their medical examination.