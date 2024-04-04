Athmallik MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai Quits BJD After Denied Ticket For 2024 Assembly Election

Bhubaneswar: A day after being denied ticket by the Biju Janata Dal, Athmallik MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai today snapped ties with the party by resigning from the Primary Membership of the BJD.

The ruling BJD party has fielded Nalinikant Pradhan as its candidate from the Athmallik assembly seat in the ensuing elections in Odisha

Sai submitted his resignation letter to party president Naveen Patnaik citing personal reasons for quitting the Biju Janata Dal.

In the letter, Sai said, “I was elected as MLA, Athmallik after being given ticket by your honour from Biju Janata Dal in the year 2019. I have been elected from the Athmallik Assembly Constituency Dist. Angul in a record margin of more than forty-seven thousand. It has been a privilege and honour to work with you for the last five years and has been a great learning process for me. However, for personal reasons, I am unable to continue in the party and, hence resigning from primary membership of Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect.

Sai also extended gratitude towards the Party President and the entire team of Biju Janata Dal for their invaluable contribution to his effective service to the Party and State.

On Wednesday, after the BJD named candidates for 27 assembly and five Lok Sabha seats, several leaders joined the spree of deserting the party and hopping to other parties. Soro MLA Parshuram Dhada, BJD leader in Bhadrak Asit Pattnaik, former Phulbani MLA Devendra Kanhara and Amarendra Das from Jagatsinghpur.

