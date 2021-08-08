Athletes Wave Goodbye As Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Concludes

Tokyo: After the flag handover to the Mayor of Paris, the Tokyo Olympics ended on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

For India, wrestler and medal winner Bajrang Punia entered the stadium holding aloft India’s flag and joined flag-bearers of other national Olympic contingents to mark the end of 17-days of the Games.

The flag bearers of other countries walked into the centre of the stadium and formed a ring around a dias as the whole area lit up to celebrate the hard work of everyone associated with the Tokyo Olympics that witnessed sporting excellence across 33 sports.

After the traditional dance performances, Olympic anthem, the Mayor of Tokyo handed over the flag to IOC President Thomas Bach, who further handed it to the Mayor of Paris for the next Olympics.

For the first time ever in a handover ceremony at the Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, the national anthem of the next host country delivered on film as part of Paris 2024’s presentation.

Towards the end of the national anthem, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet plays the Marseillaise on the saxophone from space.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics.

India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze). PM Narendra Modi also thanked all the athletes of the Indian contingent, medal winners or not for representing the nation in Tokyo Olympics.