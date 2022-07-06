Athlete PT Usha, Music Composer Ilayaraja Among 4 Nominated To Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Legendary athlete P T Usha, iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja, Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and Film Director & screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad Garu have been nominated for Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Rajya Sabha nominees on Twitter.

Calling PT Usha an “inspiration for every Indian”, PM Modi said, “Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

He also shared his pictures with Usha and Ilaiyaraaja along with his congratulatory messages in separate tweets.

“The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” Modi said.

The prime minister said Veerendra Heggade will “enrich Parliamentary proceedings”.

“Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi congratulated V Vijayendra Prasad, who is associated with the creative world for decades.

“His works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally,” PM Modi said.