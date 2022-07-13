Athiya Shetty Reacts To Wedding Rumours With KL Rahul: Here What She Says

New Delhi: Actor Athiya Shetty on Wednesday broke the silence about her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple has been in a relationship for quite some time now.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared a story and hoped that she would get invited to the wedding that is taking place in three months.

Athiya wrote on her Instagram, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Athiya Shetty will be next witnessed in a lead role in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic film, Hope Solo, reportedly.