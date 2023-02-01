Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Pose In Bathrobes On First Magazine Cover Post Wedding
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posed together for a magazine cover photoshoot post-wedding.
Take A Look:
View this post on Instagram
For their first magazine cover together, the couple wore pyjamas and bathrobes. Athiya was seen in a photoshoot with KL Rahul, where she wore minimal makeup, and looked completely different from her recent photos. She wore a pair of green checked pyjamas with a white bathrobe. Athiya’s pyjamas-and-bathrobe look was perfectly complemented by KL Rahul’s look for the magazine photoshoot.
