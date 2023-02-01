Athiya Shetty
Entertainment

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Pose In Bathrobes On First Magazine Cover Post Wedding

By Pragativadi News Service
10

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posed together for a magazine cover photoshoot post-wedding.

Take A Look:

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

</>

For their first magazine cover together, the couple wore pyjamas and bathrobes. Athiya was seen in a photoshoot with KL Rahul, where she wore minimal makeup, and looked completely different from her recent photos. She wore a pair of green checked pyjamas with a white bathrobe. Athiya’s pyjamas-and-bathrobe look was perfectly complemented by KL Rahul’s look for the magazine photoshoot.

Pragativadi News Service 16454 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking