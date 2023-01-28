Athiya Shetty Drops New Pics From Her Pre-Wedding Rituals

New Delhi: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow amidst close family and friends.

On Saturday (January 28), Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share mesmerising pictures from her pre-wedding festivities.

Check out Athiya Shetty’s post:

Earlier, the newlywed dropped pictures from their haldi ceremony where they can be seen drenched in turmeric and sandalwood paste.