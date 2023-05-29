Athiya Shetty Breaks Silence Amid Rumours Of Hubby KL Rahul Visiting Adult-themed Club In UK

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 came to a conclusion early for Lucknow Super Giants, with the franchise getting knocked out in the Eliminator. However, skipper KL Rahul was relieved early of his duties because of an injury that ended his campaign midway through the season. On Saturday, however, Rahul find himself being talked about on social media heavily, as rumours of him visiting an adult-themed nighclub in the United Kingdom went viral. However, wife Athiya Shetty slammed those spreading rumours, issuing a statement on social media.

“I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I, and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context, and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love,” Athiya wrote in a story on Instagram.

A number of fans claimed on Twitter that Rahul went to a strip club, and hence, trolled the Karnataka-born cricketer.

On the cricketing front, KL Rahul is facing months on the sidelines, having undergone thigh surgery because of the injury he sustained during a league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The injury didn’t just rule Rahul out of the remainder of the IPL season but also the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia which is to start on June 06.

Rahul had himself announced that the would not be able to participate in the WTC final. In a post on Instagram, the batter had written:

“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in the blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority.”

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery,” the post stated.